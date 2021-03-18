Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €88.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.80 ($109.18).

HEN3 opened at €89.90 ($105.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €88.54. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

