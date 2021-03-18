Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Up 22.5% in February

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 461,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HRTG stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.04. 2,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,736. The firm has a market cap of $336.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

