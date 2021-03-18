Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLHR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 767,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,198. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.30 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

