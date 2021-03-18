Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ (HESAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HESAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $118.88 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $118.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.81.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

