HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,448 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,613 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mesabi Trust worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MSB opened at $29.53 on Thursday. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

