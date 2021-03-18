HighTower Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

AY opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

AY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

