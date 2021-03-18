HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NiSource by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,219,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in NiSource by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,356,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NiSource by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 525,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.