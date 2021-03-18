HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $365,000 in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Cross Country Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $479.04 million, a PE ratio of -24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

