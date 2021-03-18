HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,187 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSBC opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

