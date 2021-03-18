HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

HPP opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

