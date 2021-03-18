HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at $14,590,951.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $92.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $92.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

