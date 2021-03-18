Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 280.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,190.7% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 44,079 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $127.73. 49,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,078. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -109.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.91.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

