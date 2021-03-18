HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. HMS reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. William Blair lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in HMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HMS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in HMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in HMS by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in HMS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.82. 5,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02. HMS has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

