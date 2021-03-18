HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) PT Raised to $47.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFC. Barclays boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

