Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Receives $19.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $28.29 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 90,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $29,900,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,531,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

