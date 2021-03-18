Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.60-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.4-34.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.23 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 7.60-8.00 EPS.

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $217.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

