Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells $146,318.70 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $24,397,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,263,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,617,000 after acquiring an additional 225,991 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183,388 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 869,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $5,890,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.