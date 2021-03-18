Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.68% of Horace Mann Educators worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,154 shares of company stock valued at $477,701. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HMN opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

