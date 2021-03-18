Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT Raised to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.36.

Shares of HZNP opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,614,000 after buying an additional 1,249,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

