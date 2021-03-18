Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HBMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of HBMD opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $306.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 229.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

