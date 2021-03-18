H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,728 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 27.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 68,866 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,241 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,153,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

