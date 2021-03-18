HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Noel Quinn Sells 18,746 Shares

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

Noel Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of HSBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 430.60 ($5.63) on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 371.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec downgraded HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 417.86 ($5.46).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

