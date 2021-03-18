HSBC (HSBC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/11/2021 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/26/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

2/26/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/24/2021 – HSBC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/24/2021 – HSBC had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/24/2021 – HSBC had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/16/2021 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/9/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/8/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of -59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in HSBC by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

