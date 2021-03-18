Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 7,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPP opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 201.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

