Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.94. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 13,131 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of $70.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 443,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 189.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

