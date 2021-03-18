Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.31 ($34.48).

BOSS stock opened at €35.73 ($42.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €30.66 and its 200 day moving average is €26.09. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €34.97 ($41.14).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

