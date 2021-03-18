Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $27.61 Average PT from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.74.
HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,568,000 after acquiring an additional 373,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 282,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntsman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Huntsman by 7,577.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after buying an additional 2,717,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Huntsman by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,737,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,823,000 after buying an additional 256,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HUN stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
