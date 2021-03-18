Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €550.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €480.00 ($564.71) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €467.50 ($550.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €548.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €506.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 123.71. Hypoport has a one year low of €205.50 ($241.76) and a one year high of €618.00 ($727.06).

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

