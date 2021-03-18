Hywin Holdings Ltd. (HYW) to Raise $42 Million in IPO

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (HYW) plans to raise $42 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, March 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,800,000 shares at a price of $10.00-$12.00 per share.

In the last year, Hywin Holdings Ltd. generated $181.5 million in revenue and $15 million in net income.

Network 1 Financial Securities, Alexander Capital L.P. and Valuable Capital served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Hywin Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is an IPO of American Depositary Shares. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares, the prospectus says.) Hywin is the third-largest third-party wealth management service provider in China, with a 7.5% market share in terms of 2019 transaction value, according to CIC. According to the same source, among the five largest industry participants in China, we were also the fastest-growing in terms of transaction value. In recent years, we have won awards for our achievements, including “Best Wealth Manager of Greater China Families” at the WealthBriefingAsia Greater China Awards 2020. We primarily provide wealth management services, insurance brokerage services, asset management services and other services to our clients. Our largest business to date has been our wealth management service business, under which we market and distribute privately raised products, publicly raised fund products and other products, providing a wealth management solution platform to serve clients across lifecycles and both onshore and offshore. *Revenue and net income figures are in U.S.$ and for the year ended June 30, 2020, according to the prospectus. (Note: Hywin Holdings, Ltd., cut the number of ADS in its IPO by 10 percent to 3.8 million, down from 4.2 million, and kept the price range the same at $10 to $12 each in an S-1/A filing dated March 17, 2021.) “.

Hywin Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and has 2436 employees. The company is located at F3, Hywin Financial Centre 8 Yincheng Mid. Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai City People’s Republic of China, 200120 and can be reached via phone at +86-021-80133992.

