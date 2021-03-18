I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on I-Mab from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.20.

Get I-Mab alerts:

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $56.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in I-Mab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,648,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.