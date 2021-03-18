I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Down 19.0% in February

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 578,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 11th total of 713,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.96.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

