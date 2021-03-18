Ian Greenyer Acquires 100,000 Shares of Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Stock

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) insider Ian Greenyer purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,000.00 ($65,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.99.

About Bisalloy Steel Group

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited processes and sells quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates under the BISALLOY brand name. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels, as well as protection steel products. Bisalloy Steel Group Limited markets its products through distributors and agents, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers in Australia and internationally.

