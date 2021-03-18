IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for IBI Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBG. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.00.

IBG stock opened at C$10.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.83. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49. The company has a market cap of C$325 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

