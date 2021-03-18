ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Hits $3.92

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00455177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00061502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00137502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.37 or 0.00657109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00076143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

