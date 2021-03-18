iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ICLK opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.73.

ICLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

