ICON (ICX) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $165.09 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,833,036 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

