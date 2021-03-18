ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $205.44 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.38 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.21 and a 200-day moving average of $200.44.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,490,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

