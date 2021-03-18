Idea Chain Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,459.00 (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be bought for about $4.64 or 0.00008044 BTC on popular exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $238.06 million and $9,459.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.66 or 0.00456627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00062315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00143328 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00059013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.26 or 0.00642977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00077206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Token Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,250,580 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

