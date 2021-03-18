IDEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $55.36 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be bought for $0.0958 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00050672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00628920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025117 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034256 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,771,963 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

