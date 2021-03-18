IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.02

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$39.02 and last traded at C$38.87, with a volume of 76151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.57.

IGM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.90.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.87.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.