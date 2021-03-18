Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $219.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

