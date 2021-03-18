Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Jared Smith Sells 2,750 Shares

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jared Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Jared Smith sold 33,500 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $362,470.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 7,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,787. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $315.62 million, a PE ratio of -212.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Immersion by 241.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Immersion by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Immersion by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Immersion by 203.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

