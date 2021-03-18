Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$30.75 to C$32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.13.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$30.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$32.67.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

