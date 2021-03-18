Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Raised to $126.00 at Morgan Stanley

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,076,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $592,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,288,150.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,496,216 shares of company stock valued at $247,852,892.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inari Medical by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after purchasing an additional 818,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,508,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1,096.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

