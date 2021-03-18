Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,232,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,736 shares of company stock worth $19,173,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.