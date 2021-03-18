Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

IBA stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.82. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.64 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

