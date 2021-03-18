Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of INFI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 167,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,776. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $229.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

