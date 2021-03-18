InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Releases Earnings Results

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.

Shares of INFU stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 127,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,037. The firm has a market cap of $448.86 million, a PE ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 0.92. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

