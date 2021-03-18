Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.32 on April 15th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24.

Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend payment by 712.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $194.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

