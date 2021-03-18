InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) PT Raised to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

IPO remained flat at $C$0.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.60.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.